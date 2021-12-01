U.S. Army Alaska Soldier dies in Fairbanks





HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was found dead in his vehicle in Fairbanks Friday, Nov. 26.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Foul play is not suspected.

Spc. Isaiah Nicholas Oneal, 22, was an Army wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Wainwright.

Oneal, from Tyner, North Carolina, joined the Army in November 2017 and trained at Fort Bragg, North Carolina before reporting to Alaska in May 2021.

“The 25th Brigade Support Battalion extends our deepest sympathy for the loss of Spc. Isaiah Oneal,” said Lt. Col. William Bennett, 25th BSB commander. “Isaiah was a dedicated Soldier and we continue to grieve, while also cherishing the memories had with him.

“During this difficult time, we ask those distressed to seek assistance,” Bennett said. “We ask that all Arctic Wolves to check on their fellow soldiers and families and to look out and take care of each other during the holidays.”

Oneal’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

