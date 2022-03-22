U.S. Marshals and Alaska State Troopers Warn of Scam





(Anchorage, AK) – The U.S. Marshals Service and the Alaska State Troopers are warning the public today of a telephone scam involving a fraudulent caller contacting convicted sex offenders and alleging they are in violation of their sex offender registration requirements and demanding payment to avoid being arrested.

Recently, there were reported attempts of a fraudulent caller who identified themselves as United States Marshals and/or Alaska State Troopers. The scammer informed the potential victims that warrants would be issued for them if they did not pay a performance bond.

Law enforcement does not seek payment of fines or fees via the telephone for individuals with outstanding arrest warrants or for non-compliant sex offenders. Additionally, law enforcement would never ask for gift cards, bank routing numbers or bitcoin payment to be made for any purpose.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Alaska State Troopers urge individuals not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

There is no need to contact law enforcement to report you have received a call of this nature, however if you believe you are a victim of fraud, report the incident through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Also, you should report online, business or phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) immediately at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.





