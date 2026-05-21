UAF Toolik Field Station open for Visitor’s Day







Toolik Field Station will host a Visitor’s Day on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering the public an opportunity to get an up-close look at the world’s largest Arctic research station.

Visitors will have the chance to meet station staff and scientists, tour Toolik facilities and long-term research sites, and learn about ongoing research at the station. A Toolik naturalist will guide guests through the unique sights and sounds of Alaska’s North Slope.

Toolik Field Station, located at mile 284.5 of the Dalton Highway on Alaska’s North Slope, is a leading, year-round Arctic observatory and research facility. The station is operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology with cooperative agreement support from the National Science Foundation.

For over 50 years, Toolik has served as a base for thousands of scientists and students as they conducted “boots on the ground” field science in a rapidly changing Arctic. The observations and experiments at the station have led to countless advancements in scientific fields ranging from space physics to animal physiology and from ecology to atmospheric chemistry.

Visitors can join scheduled tours or venture on self-guided science and nature walks.

Tours and walks are free. Lunch is available for purchase in advance from the online store.

Visitors are responsible for their travel to and from the station. No overnight accommodations will be provided. Camping is not allowed in the Toolik Research Natural Area but is available at the nearby Galbraith Lake Campground.

Travel on the Dalton Highway is remote and rugged, with limited services, including cell service and internet connectivity. Visitors should know the risks before traveling to best prepare for the journey. More information on traveling the Dalton Highway is available in the Bureau of Land Management’s Dalton Highway Visitor Guide.

Toolik Field Station merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats and posters, will be available for purchase on site.

More information can be obtained by visiting Toolik’s Visitor’s Day website and Facebook event or by emailing uaf-iab-toolik@alaska.edu.