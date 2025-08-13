



Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation’s wetlands mitigation bank—the North Slope’s first compensatory mitigation resource. Utqiaġvik, Alaska

Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC) is sharing that the Charles Etok Edwardsen, Jr. Wetlands Mitigation Bank (CEEMB)—established in late 2024 with partner Ecosystem Investment Partners (EIP)—is the first wetlands‑mitigation resource on Alaska’s North Slope. More than 1,000 mitigation credits are immediately available, giving project proponents a fast, Clean Water Act–compliant path to meet compensatory‑mitigation requirements.

Beyond simplifying permitting and providing budget certainty to developers, the CEEMB channels net proceeds from credit sales into the UIC Land Development Fund, a portion of which supports new housing in Utqiaġvik and other UIC shareholder priorities. Nearly 2,300 acres within the Barrow Environmental Observatory (BEO) are permanently protected by conservation easement, remaining accessible to UIC shareholders for subsistence and cultural activities—safeguarding both the land and traditional rights for generations to come.

“Launching this bank was a strategic goal and seeing it ready to serve North Slope developers is profoundly satisfying,” said UIC Board Chair Vernon James A. Edwardsen. “The CEEMB proves that sound business and cultural stewardship can go hand in hand.”

UIC President and CEO Dr. Pearl K. Brower added, “Bringing CEEMB online required the Board’s vision, our team’s Arctic expertise, and EIP’s industry insight—yet the unwavering support of our shareholders remains the cornerstone of our success.”

Developers can learn more or purchase credits at ecosystempartners.com or by contacting Joe Williams (joe@ecosystempartners.com). Additional information on the CEEMB is available online at uicalaska.com.

