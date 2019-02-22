Unidentified Wasilla Driver Dies in Pittman Road Moose Collision

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers are working to positively identify the identity of a driver who died as a result of a vehicle/moose collision near the intersection of Pittman Road and Greensward Drive in Wasilla at just before 4 am on Friday morning, troopers revealed in the trooper dispatch.

The report of the accident went into trooper dispatch at 3:57 am this morning and troopers and EMS responded to the scene to find the driver in the vehicle and not moving. After finding no signs of life, the driver was declared deceased at the scene.







The investigation determined that the driver of a 2004 Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound on Pittman when a moose entered the roadway and was hit. The vehicle sustained major damage and the driver sustained heavy trauma.

Troopers are still trying to identify the driver and notify next of kin. The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and positive identification.