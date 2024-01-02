Unified Command continues response for M/V Genius Star XI





JUNEAU, Alaska — The M/V Genius Star XI remains stable and is currently anchored in Broad Bay, near Dutch Harbor.

Tuesday, the vessel was moved to Broad Bay for weather avoidance based on a recommendation from an Alaska Marine Pilot and the Salvage Master aboard the vessel.

The vessel was moored on a prepositioned mooring buoy utilizing the Emergency Towing System. Assessment teams on site reported air quality remains normal and there is no indication of heat in or around the cargo holds. The vessel will keep its engines in warm status and has a tug standing by in the event weather requires additional relocation.

A one-mile safety zone around the vessel remains in place. Mariners who wish to enter that zone shall request permission on VHF Channel 16.

The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Gallagher Marine Systems, and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, continues to work closely to coordinate response efforts on this incident.

An investigation into the cause will take place once response efforts are complete.



