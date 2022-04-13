United Fishermen of Alaska Endorses Senator Murkowski’s Re-Election





ANCHORAGE, AK – Tuesday, the largest Alaskan commercial fisheries trade association, United Fishermen of Alaska (UFA), announced their full support and endorsement for Senator Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) 2022 re-election campaign. UFA is the largest fisheries organization in Alaska and the single statewide commercial fishing trade association representing 37 commercial fishing organizations statewide, and representing state and federal fisheries for all species. The UFA board of directors unanimously voted to endorse Murkowski in a special meeting held to discuss the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

“I am honored to receive the full endorsement of the United Fishermen of Alaska,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski. “As our largest employer and the heartbeat of our coastal communities, the fishing families, captains, and seafood workers that make up this industry are pivotal to our health as a state and a global leader in seafood exports. We are proud to provide the world with healthy wild Alaskan protein. And I am so proud to accept this endorsement once again.”

“I am excited to once again have the opportunity to endorse and support Senator Murkowski for another term representing Alaska in the United States Senate,” said UFA President, Matt Alward. “For the last twenty years, Lisa has been a champion for all Alaskans and especially for the commercial fishing industry. Her depth of knowledge of the fishing industry is unmatched in Congress and the breadth of her accomplishments supporting the industry is too long to list.”

“Senator Murkowski has been a staunch supporter of fisheries in Alaska and has been resolute in her advocacy on behalf of fishing families and their businesses,” said UFA’s Executive Director, Tracy Welch. “The Senator’s work on issues ranging from disaster declaration to H-2B Visas, to fair trade for U.S. Seafood has been integral to keeping Alaskan fishermen on the water and Alaska’s economy moving. UFA’s endorsement of the Senator for the 2022 U.S. Senate race derives from her proven track record of delivering positive results for our industry and for those who rely on it and our belief that she is well-positioned to continue that work in the coming years.”

Senator Murkowski and her re-election campaign look forward to announcing additional endorsements from across Alaska in the coming weeks and months.

