University of Alaska’s teacher education programs support Alaska’s future







Amidst a nationwide teacher shortage, the University of Alaska is focused on increasing its teacher pipeline to provide the state with the workforce it needs and help shape the future of Alaska.

We know that when incoming students weigh their career options, they’re looking at choices from an economic perspective,” said Steve Atwater, executive dean of Alaska College of Education. “They are concerned about the return on their educational investment. When it comes to careers in education, UA offers a good return on that investment with a wide array of degrees and certificates that are affordable and lead directly to employment.”

According to a University of Alaska workforce report from Dec. 2020, nearly 90 percent of graduates are working in education within a year of finishing their degrees.

Between University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Southeast, the system offers 41 programs linked to teacher education. From elementary and secondary education to music education, educational leadership and more, there are many career options to explore.

“Alaska students are our future – and a quality, stable teaching workforce is one of the best ways we can help to set them up for success,” said Atwater. “When we hire teachers that are educated in Alaska and are invested in the communities in which they teach, everyone wins.”

Prospective students and current teachers can visit UA’s new, interactive teacher education website at TeachAlaska.org to explore which degree and certificate options best fit their career goals.

About University of Alaska Schools of Education

The University of Alaska offers a wide range of teacher education programs at all three universities in the UA system for students wishing to become educators. UA’s programs range from associate degrees to four-year and advanced degrees as well as certification programs. Degree-seeking students can enroll in distance or on-campus courses.

###






