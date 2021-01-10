Unruly Fairbanks Suspect Defecates in Back of Trooper Vehicle







Troopers responded to a residence in Fairbanks just before midnight on Saturday in reference to a DV Assault, AST reported.

Upon arrival, an investigation was initiated that would find that 56-year-old Curtis Chamberlain had committed Assault IV on a victim there and had also committed Criminal Mischief. As a result, troopers placed Chamberlain under arrest on those charges. During his arrest, the suspect actively fought with the officers and so, was charged with Resisting Arrest as well.

Then after being placed in the patrol vehicle, Chamberlain decided to defecate in the back of the vehicle. As a result, he was charged with a second count of Criminal Mischief V. He would be ultimately be remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.





