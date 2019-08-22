USARAK Soldier Dies of Motorcycle Crash Injuries

- Home
HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A USARAK Soldier has died in from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.
Sgt. Timothy Scott Woods II was severely injured Saturday, Aug. 17, when the motorcycle he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail along the Glenn Highway near the Park Highway interchange.
Woods, 26, was an infantryman assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division’s 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
Woods, from Salem, Virginia, joined the Army in January 2013. He trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, and served at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Fort Carson, Colorado, before reporting to Alaska in August 2016. His awards included an Army Commendation Medal with “C” device, the Army Achievement Medal (three awards), a Valorous Unit Award, the Army Good Conduct Medal (two awards), the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Combat Infantry Badge.
The accident is under investigation.
Written by: John Pennell- U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief on Aug 22, 2019.
