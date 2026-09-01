USS Ted Stevens to be commissioned in Whittier











WHITTIER, Alaska – The U.S. Navy will commission the future Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) on Oct. 3, 2026, in Whittier, Alaska.

The ship and its commissioning location honor the legacy of the late Senator Ted Stevens, a decorated World War II Army Air Corps pilot and a lifelong champion for the state of Alaska and the nation’s armed forces. The selection of Whittier also recognizes Alaska’s vital maritime tradition and the enduring partnership between the U.S. Navy and the state.

“Equipped with cutting-edge systems and capabilities, USS Ted Stevens is ready to answer our Nation’s call to counter aggression and safeguard our interests by providing a powerful advantage at sea,” said Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. “As we welcome another formidable Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to America’s Fleet, this warship will carry forward the ideals that its namesake spent his entire life defending from the cockpit to the Senate floor.”

Senator Stevens was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his flying missions including transport over “The Hump” in the China-Burma-India theater. Returning to his home state of Alaska following World War II, he became a champion of Alaska statehood. Stevens later served in the U. S. Senate from December 1968 until January 2009, where he served as the president pro tempore in the 108th and 109th Congresses and was the third U.S Senator to hold the title of president pro tempore emeritus. In the Senate, Stevens promoted national security, worked to strengthen our military with modern weapons, new facilities, and improved pay and benefits.

“USS Ted Stevens represents the combat-ready, lethal force our Navy needs to deter aggression and defend our nation,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations. “With her advanced sensors, weapons, and air and missile defense capabilities, this ship will give our Fleet greater capacity to find, track, and defeat threats across the maritime domain. Most importantly, the Sailors who bring her to life will strengthen our ability to fight and win wherever and whenever our nation calls.”

The ship’s sponsors are Mrs. Catherine Ann Stevens, Senator Stevens’ wife, and his daughters, Mrs. Susan Stevens Covich and Mrs. Lily Stevens Becker. As sponsors, they will represent the ship’s enduring connection to the Stevens family throughout the vessel’s operational lifetime.

“USS Ted Stevens is built for the fight, carrying the legacy of service, courage, and determination of a warrior who flew combat missions in World War II and devoted his life to serving his country,” said Vice Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “That legacy now passes to the Sailors who will bring this ship to life, turn her advanced integrated air and missile defense into combat power, and carry Senator Stevens’ standard forward. Their readiness will ensure Ted Stevens remains the ultimate deterrent to those who would mistake our preference for peace as a deficit of resolve.”

From the North Pacific campaigns of World War II to current Arctic operations, the Navy and Alaska have maintained a shared commitment to defending the nation’s northernmost sea lanes. Today, the Navy maintains a persistent operational presence in Alaska by conducting high-latitude maritime security patrols, cold-weather warfare training, and joint-force exercises designed to project decisive naval power, secure critical sea lanes, and defend the homeland.

Following its commissioning, the future USS Ted Stevens will be homeported Norfolk, Virginia. Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers feature the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporate upgrades to electrical power and cooling capacity plus additional associated changes to provide enhanced warfighting capability to the Fleet.

Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet ensures fleet commanders are equipped with personnel, materiel, and training required to project credible naval power at sea, ashore, at home and abroad. For more news from the Naval Surface Force, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ and www.dvidshub.net/unit/COMNAVSURFPAC.