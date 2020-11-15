Warrant Service on Man Aboard Fishing Vessel Turns into Drug Bust in Waters near Klawock

Alaska Native News on Nov 15, 2020.







The AST dispatch reported on Sunday morning that Prince of Wales-based troopers, Wildlife Troopers, and Craig police boarded a vessel in the waters near Klawock to serve a misdemeanor arrest warrant on a person aboard the f/v The Chaser, and the warrant service turned into a drug bust.

The authorities boarded the vessel at 1:30 pm to serve an outstanding warrant on 34-year-old Dustin O. Jones of Oregon, and while there, observed illegal drug and other items.







A search warrant was obtained and a search was conducted that turned up over 42 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms that included a sawed-off shotgun with a 13-inch barrel, $2500 in cash, and digital scales.

Troopers report that besides the outstanding warrant, Jones was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and III and Misconduct Involving Weapons III. He was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and Violating Conditions of Release.

He was remanded to the Craig Jail to await arraignment.