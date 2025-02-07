Washington man indicted for 2023 fatal fentanyl overdoses in Skagway





JUNEAU, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last month charging a Washington man with distributing and conspiring to distribute controlled substances that resulted in the fatal overdoses of two people in Skagway in 2023.

According to court documents, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 13, 2023, Jacob Cotton, 33, allegedly conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a substance containing fentanyl to another person. He also allegedly knowingly and intentionally distributed a controlled substance containing fentanyl to a second person during this time frame.

On Jan. 13, 2023, a 28-year-old man died after overdosing on fentanyl allegedly distributed by Cotton. The following day, a 44-year-old man also died after overdosing on fentanyl allegedly distributed through the conspiracy.

Cotton is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The defendant made his initial court appearance on Jan. 31 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces between 20 years and life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Vogel of the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge David Reames of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Seattle Field Division and Skagway Police Chief Jerry Reddick made the announcement.

The DEA Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office, and Skagway Police Department, as part of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs Task FORCE (SEACAD), are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

