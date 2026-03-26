Washington man guilty of distributing fentanyl resulting in two fatal overdoses







JUNEAU, Alaska – Following a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted a Washington man Wednesday of distributing fentanyl pills that resulted in the overdose death of two men in Skagway.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between Jan. 1 to 13, 2023, Jacob Cotton, 34, of Spokane, Washington, agreed to sell and mail approximately 150 fentanyl pills to an individual for distribution in Skagway. The object of the conspiracy was to have Cotton buy fentanyl in Spokane for a cheaper price, ship it to Alaska and then charge a premium price for purchase in Skagway. Cotton and the individual agreed to split any distribution proceeds.

At the time of the agreement, Skagway was “dry,” meaning there was no fentanyl available in the community.

On Jan. 9, Cotton shipped a parcel containing the pills from Spokane to the individual in Skagway via the U.S. Postal Service. The parcel was delivered sometime between Jan. 11 and 12. On Jan. 12, the individual contacted multiple people, indicating the pills were available for purchase, and sold pills to multiple people, including a 44-year-old man.

On Jan. 13, around 11:30 p.m., the individual selling the pills was found unresponsive on his bathroom floor and later declared deceased after attempts to revive him. This victim was 28 years old at the time of his death. On Jan. 14, around 4:30 pm., the 44-year-old man was found dead in his bedroom. The State of Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office later determined both victims died from acute toxic effects of fentanyl.

On Jan. 15, law enforcement searched the 28-year-old victim’s residence and recovered a plastic bag with 62 fentanyl pills hidden in a computer tower.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence of records confirming Cotton’s shipment of drugs, digital messages, and other forms of payment connected to the illegal drug sales.

Cotton was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The federal jury also found Cotton guilty of a “death resulting” enhancement for both victims, which required proof that the fentanyl pills Cotton distributed were the cause of each victim’s death. A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date. Cotton faces between 20 years and life in prison on each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Saccone of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Seattle Field Division and Skagway Police Chief Jerry Reddick made the announcement.

The DEA Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office, and the Skagway Police Department, as part of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs Task Force (SEACAD), investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jack Schmidt and Carly Vosacek are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of drug trafficking and violent crime.

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