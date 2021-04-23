Washington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Methamphetamine and Heroin Distribution in Ketchikan







Spencer Hill possessed enough drugs to dose entire population of the Southeast Alaska Borough

JUNEAU – Spencer Hill, 24, of Blaine, Washington, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in Ketchikan, Alaska.

According to court documents, Ketchikan Police Department (KPD) searched the Alaska residence of Hill in November 2019, as part of a drug investigation. During the search, officers found 228 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a money counting machine, a stolen Kel-Tec .22 caliber pistol and keys to a safety deposit box. After obtaining a search warrant for Hill’s safety deposit box, KPD found an additional 1,485 grams of methamphetamine and 815 grams of heroin. In total, Hill had 3.7 pounds of methamphetamine which is the equivalent of 8,410 dosage units and 1.78 pounds of heroin or 8,130 doses – more than the entire population of the Ketchikan Borough.

Records indicate Hill began travelling to Ketchikan in September 2019 to direct the possession and distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. Hill collected drug proceeds from others which he then used to purchase more methamphetamine and heroin from his supply source in Washington via the U.S. Postal Service.

Separately, Hill is wanted on a felony warrant in South Dakota involving the trafficking of 22 pounds of marijuana.







Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Ketchikan Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, Alaska State Troopers and the Juneau Police Department investigated this case.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack S. Schmidt.

This case is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Alaska Rural Alaska Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAAVEN) initiative’s ongoing efforts to increase engagement, coordination and action on public safety in Alaska Native communities. The case is also part of Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the South East Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) task force. HIDTA was established in 2018 to enhance and coordinate efforts among local state and federal law enforcement agencies, providing equipment, technology and additional resources to combat drug trafficking and its harmful consequences in critical regions of Alaska.

