Wasilla Home Invader Armed with Shotgun Shot and Killed during Hostage Situation in Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska State Troopers report that the shotgun-wielding suspect in a double home invasion and hostage situation was shot and killed after a SERT call-in late on Saturday night in Wasilla.

Wasilla police say that they had been actively looking for a REDDI driver in the Wasilla city limits when MATCOM dispatch received a call reporting a hit and run near the intersection of Church and the Parks Highway at 8:44 pm on Saturday. At 8:49 pm, Wasilla located the suspect vehicle disabled and unoccupied near Glenkerry Drive.

16 minutes later, at 9:05 pm, another call was received by MATCOM. This caller reported that there was a man on their porch with a shotgun demanding that they turn over the keys to their vehicle. As the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Douglas William Stroble, was breaking into the house, the occupants went into their garage and were able to leave in their vehicle.

With the vehicle now gone, Stroble went in search of another. He entered a nearby residence occupied by a female and three children still armed with the shotgun. He separated the children from the woman, telling her “he was going to kill the children,” according to the report.

At 9:10 pm, Wasilla police contacted SERT and the agency was activated. By 9:32 pm SERT had responded, set up a perimeter, and began negotiations with Stroble.







Negotiations with Stroble continued for the next 17 minutes until it was determined that it was clearly a hostage situation and the woman and children were in imminent danger. AST elected to fire on the suspect and entered the residence. When troopers and Wasilla police made entry, they found Stroble still armed and he was fired upon once again. Stroble was killed in that final encounter.

No one other than the gunman was injured or killed in the incident.

Troopers say that controlled substance use may have been a contributing factor.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Major Crime Unit responded to the scene and took over case responsibility.

The identities of the officers will not be revealed to the public until the mandatory 72 hours as per agency policy.





