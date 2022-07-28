Wasilla Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts at Wasilla Area Park and Rides





Alaska State Troopers responded to the Seward Meridian Park and Ride in Wasilla after receiving a 7:36 am call reporting a man checking the doors on various vehicles parked there.

Upon arrival at the park and ride, troopers made contact with 32-year-old Andrew Vamsdall of Wasilla. AST opened an investigation that found that Vamsdall had cut the catalytic converter off of a vehicle there in the past two hours before contact. Trooper would also find that Vamsdall was in possession of a Schedule IIA Controlled Substance.

As the investigation continued it was determined that Vamsdall had stripped wire from the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Palmer. Troopers would also find that the suspect had cut the catalytic converter off of an F-350 diesel truck at the Trunk Road Park and Ride. It was found that Vamsdall had caused thousands of dollars of damage in each incident.

Vamsdall was arrested on charges of Theft II x2, Theft IV, Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Mischief III, Criminal Mischief V x2, and MICS V and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.



