Wasilla man indicted for distributing carfentanil resulting in two overdoses, one fatal and one non-fatal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Wasilla man with distributing carfentanil to two individuals, resulting in the non-fatal overdose of an adult victim and the fatal overdose of a minor.

Per court documents, the Alaska Bureau of Investigations (ABI) discovered that between Nov. 14 and 15, 2024, Sean Mobley, 45, allegedly distributed what appeared to be powder fentanyl to two different people, one adult and one minor. Both victims allegedly used the substance and overdosed. The adult victim was successfully revived by Narcan, but the minor victim died. Further analysis revealed that the substance causing the overdose and death was not fentanyl, but carfentanil. Carfentanil is a highly potent opioid not approved for human use. It is used by veterinarians to sedate large animals and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Court filings indicate that on Nov. 14, 2024, Mobley and an unnamed individual allegedly sold a small quantity of what appeared to be powdered fentanyl to the adult victim. Later that night, the unnamed individual received a telephone call informing them that the victim was overdosing. The individual returned to the victim’s residence where Narcan was administered to revive the victim.

These same court documents further allege that Mobley later distributed the same carfentanil to a minor victim, causing her to overdose and die. Specifically, during the late evening of Nov. 14, 2024, Mobley drove to a gas station and met the minor victim. The minor victim entered Mobley’s truck, and at roughly 11:54 p.m., texted a friend that she was, “banging one out with Sean” (a slang phrase that allegedly means using drugs).

The court records then allege that Mobley drove the minor victim to a remote ATV trail in Wasilla, arriving around midnight on Nov. 15, 2024. While at the trail, the minor victim used some of the carfentanil that Mobley allegedly provided to her, which resulted in the minor victim fatally overdosing in his truck. He then allegedly dumped her body at the trail, all between 12:00 and 12:13 a.m. Court documents additionally allege that after discarding the minor victim’s body, Mobley left to distribute more narcotics.

On Nov. 15, 2024, a man walking his dog found the body of the minor female on the ATV trail. The state medical examiner found the minor’s cause of death as acute combined toxic effects of carfentanil and methamphetamine.

“Unfortunately, this indictment marks a troubling milestone – the first federal prosecution in Alaska for the distribution of poisonous carfentanil. To make matters worse, Mr. Mobley is accused of distributing this toxic substance to two people, resulting in the near deadly overdose of one and the heartbreaking fatal overdose of a local minor whose body he then dumped onto a secluded trail in the middle of the night,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Aggressive prosecutions of individuals peddling deadly drugs to our communities, including our children, is a national priority, especially when those narcotics kill and the perpetrator acts with callous disregard for his victims. I want to commend the ABI and the DEA for their diligent investigation, and to the Alaska Department of Law for their continued collaboration as we pursue justice for the victims and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.”

“The callousness and cowardice of poisoning then dumping a young woman goes way beyond the pale, even for an alleged drug distributor,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “This case cries for justice and I am proud that DEA and our partners helped bring federal charges in this case.”

“This is a tragic reminder of the deadly consequences of dangerous drug use and distribution in our great state—especially when it involves our youth,” said Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes. “Your Alaska State Troopers remain committed to holding those accountable who deal deadly drugs like carfentanil. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims and disrupt drug trafficking in Alaska no matter where it occurs.”

“The tragedy of this case highlights the urgent need to protect our Alaskan communities from the deadly impact that the illicit sale of controlled substances has on our state,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “The Department of Law is resolved to aggressively prosecute those who traffic in these dangerous drugs and to work closely with our criminal justice partners to deter anyone who seeks to bring this harm into Alaska.”

Mobley is charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and death, one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of twenty-one. The defendant will make his initial court appearance on a later date before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years and up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The DEA Anchorage District Office and the ABI are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Bradley and Alana Weber are prosecuting the case, with assistance and collaboration from the State of Alaska Department of Law.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime and drug trafficking. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

