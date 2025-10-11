Wasilla man pleads guilty to distributing carfentanil resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Wasilla man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing carfentanil to two people, resulting in the near fatal overdose of an adult victim and the fatal overdose of a minor victim. The defendant also pleaded guilty Thursday to a felon in possession of firearms charge filed through a separate federal indictment in July.

According to court documents, on Nov. 14, 2024, Sean Mobley, 45, agreed to supply an individual with .25 grams of fentanyl powder to distribute to another person. Mobley gave the individual a powdered substance that he believed was fentanyl but was, in fact, carfentanil. Carfentanil is an opioid used by veterinarians and is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Mobley and the individual drove to a residence in Wasilla. The individual entered the residence and sold the substance to an adult victim for $100. The individual returned to the vehicle and gave Mobley the money from the sale. Shortly after the sale, the adult victim used the substance and overdosed, causing serious bodily injury.

After distributing the substance to the adult victim, Mobley drove to a local gas station and dropped the individual off and picked up a 16-year-old victim. Mobley took the minor victim to an isolated location intending to use drugs together. Mobley gave some of the substance he believed was fentanyl powder to the minor victim. The minor victim used the substance and immediately overdosed and lost consciousness. Believing the minor victim was dead, Mobley dumped her body in a remote area and fled.

On Jan. 28, 2025, Mobley possessed a shotgun inside a vehicle he was operating. Mobley has three prior felony convictions from 2002 and 2003, making him a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 10, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mobley with distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury. On July 17, a federal grand jury returned a separate indictment charging Mobley with being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an unlawful drug user and addict in possession of a firearm.

Mobley is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22, 2026 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison but up to life in prison for the distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury charge, and up to 15 years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman of the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge David F. Reames of the DEA Seattle Field Division and Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes made the announcement.

The DEA Anchorage District Office and the Alaska State Troopers investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Bradley and Alana Weber are prosecuting the case, with assistance and collaboration from the State of Alaska Department of Law, Office of Special Prosecutions.