​Watchdog Memos Show a Trump ‘Utterly Indifferent to the Public Interest’ in First Term

The Revolving Door Project on Monday released a set of reports on corruption and mismanagement in executive agencies during the Trump presidency, calling on the media to focus on presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump’s poor governing record as he campaigns to retake the Oval Office.

The new reports, called “retrospective memos,” show that Trump’s executive branch was rife with cronyism and corporate influence from 2017 until 2021. RDP, a watchdog group focused on the executive branch, released the reports as a way to fight “Trumpnesia” and focus the political discussion on the governance records of Trump and President Joe Biden, a Democrat seeking reelection.

“Donald Trump’s most important legacy as president wasn’t what he said, or even what bills he signed, but how he turned the federal government into a favor machine to benefit his family and cronies,” Jeff Hauser, RDP’s executive director, said in a statement. “The media should not focus on the aesthetics of this week’s presidential debate but rather cover the Biden vs. Trump election as a comparison between how each president administered the immensely important executive branch.”

“It’s important to revisit how poorly he ran the executive branch his first time round.”

RDP issued eight memos, covering disaster management, the environment, financial regulation, housing, immigration, labor, education, and transportation.

Each provides evidence of a Trump administration that was “utterly indifferent to the public interest,” as Timi Iwayemi, RDP’s research director, said in the statement.

In many cases, Trump appointees were hostile to the original aims of the agencies. they served.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tried to roll back rules limiting predatory payday lending—a practice that “preys on the working poor,” the financial regulation memo says.

Mulvaney—who’s now suggesting a “revenge-a-thon” against Trump’s foes—also appointed political cronies and failed to undertake the enforcement actions against companies that were the CFPB’s raison d’être. A 2019 feature in The New York Times Magazine was titled, “Mick Mulvaney’s Master Class in Destroying a Bureaucracy From Within.”

Trump’s National Labor Relations Board was led by Peter Robb, a management-side lawyer who was the Reagan administration’s lead attorney on litigation dealing with the air traffic controllers’ strike of 1981, in which the federal government fired about 11,000 workers and banned them from being rehired. Like Trump’s Department of Labor, which was ultimately run by the son of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the NLRB under Robb was pro-management—and reportedly dysfunctional.

Other federal agencies were hardly more committed to serving the public interest in the late 2010s.

“Trump’s Interior Department advanced the interests of extractivist industry on public lands while refusing to account for how its actions would worsen climate change,” according to RDP’s environment memo. “The Trump administration auctioned off over 10 million acres of land and water to oil and gas drilling, including by drastically reducing the size of national monuments like Bears Ears in Utah, a sacred homeland to five tribal nations, in order to open them up to development.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, run by former presidential candidate Ben Carson, was plagued by “handouts to friends and family,” a series of “deadly budget cut proposals,” and a “war on fair housing,” according to the RDP’s housing memo.

Trump’s disaster management choices were particularly consequential. The Federal Emergency Management Agency ” horrifically” mismanaged the response to two consecutive hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico in 2017, which got minimal—and very delayed—relief compared to Texas communities that were hit by a hurricane during that period.

RDP’s catalog of Trump administration failures is designed to clarify the stakes of the 2024 election.

“The series serves as a reminder to the public that the president’s primary responsibility is to direct the vast apparatus known as the executive branch of the federal government,” RDP said. “Sadly, former president Donald Trump either neglected this responsibility or wielded it in favor of corporations throughout his four years in office.”

Iwayemi said “Even as current conversations wisely focus on Project 2025 and Trump’s promise to leverage executive power to harm political enemies, it’s important to revisit how poorly he ran the executive branch his first time round as a cure to the public’s apparent Trumpnesia.”

