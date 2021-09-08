Water Truck Driver Dies in Fatal Rollover on Old Nenana Highway Tuesday





Fairbanks-based troopers were notified of a crash on the Old Nenana Highway and they, as well as local fire, and EMS responded to the scene just before noon on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Kyle Lawson, was discovered to have died in the crash, and was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation opened at the scene found that Lawson, who was operating a commercial water truck, failed to negotiate a turn on the highway approximately 2 miles from the Parks Highway, and the vehicle rolled several times.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



