Wasilla Woman Arrested after Found Slumped over the Wheel at Wasilla Intersection

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2018.

A Wasilla woman was arrested on DUI charges on Monday night following a trooper welfare check at a Wasilla intersection the trooper dispatch reported Tuesday morning.

A trooper unit responded the intersection of Tex-Al Drive and Sun Circle in Wasilla after receiving a report of a female slumped over the wheel at 10:55 pm. When they arrived and contacted the driver, identified as 27-year-old Melanie Rogers, it was determined that she had been driving under the influence of alcohol and so charged with DUI.

Rogers was transported to Palmer where she was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on the charges.

She was later released on her own recognizance.