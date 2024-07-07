Wet weather continues Saturday as Idaho Team 1 IMT 3 prepares to take command of McDonald Fire





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Overnight the weather stations in the area of the McDonald Fire received a half inch of rain. This, along with the precipitation and cool temperatures on Friday, moderated fire behavior and there was minimal perimeter growth.

Saturday, Idaho Team 1 IMT 3 shadowed the BLM Alaska Fire Service Type 3 organization to prepare to take over the fire on Sunday. This allows the incoming team to get a feel for all the good work that has been completed by the previous team and ensures there is a smooth transition as firefighters continue to secure and protect the values at risk.

In the 5 Mile Creek Area, crews will continue with mop-up operations to secure the fire’s edge. Firefighters will also continue to monitor fire behavior for any potential spotting or flanking beyond the perimeter. Lookouts are being staffed by a wildland fire module to provide information to crews on the ground. With the wind and rain in the forecast again today, operations will be weather and safety dependent.

Weather: Wet and windy conditions continue through the weekend. There is a high chance of wetting rains today as a front moves across the area. This will likely slow fire growth, although smoldering is expected to continue under the canopy and in areas that receive less precipitation. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s to 60s.

Burn Permits: The Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has lifted the Burn Permit Suspensions for Fairbanks, Salcha, Delta, Tok, and Railbelt areas. Small and Large Scale Permits are required. Burning is allowed today. The fire danger in these areas is MODERATE. Please check https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas or call the burn permit hotline for the Fairbanks Area Forestry at (907) 451-2631 for the most current updates.

Air Quality: The cool, wet weather significantly moderated fire behavior and smoke production on Friday. There is still some lingering smoke Saturday in the Tanana River Valley. It will be a bit drier and windier, but the overall pattern will stay cool and wet through the weekend and into next week. With the decrease in smoke, the air quality is expected to remain GOOD. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (1650 Cowles St.) has clean-air rooms available for people impacted by smoke open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on https://akfireinfo.com/smoke-management/ .

Evacuation Notices: A Level 2: SET evacuation notice is in effect for the approximately 20 cabins near the fire's southeastern edge west of the Tanana River. The communities east of the Tanana River are in READY status, including the Johnson Road neighborhoods, Canaday, Harding Lake, Salcha, the lower Salcha River, Hollies Acres, and south to Birch Lake. Find more information and an interactive map of these areas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Services website.

Temporary Flight Restriction: The temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been adjusted based on public input to give float plane access to Harding Lake. Be aware helicopter operations to support the fire still continue in the area. Visit tfr.faa.gov for more information.