Wildlife Troopers Snare Suspects in Illegal Big Game Guiding Operation

Routine patrol leads Alaska Wildlife Troopers to illegally harvested moose, unlicensed guiding.
(FAIRBANKS) – An Alaska Wildlife Troopers investigation that began more than a year ago into illegal commercial big game guiding in the Alaska Range south of Fairbanks has resulted in charges for two Alaska residents and a Canadian citizen.
Phillip “Kib” Cannon, 58, of Fairbanks, and Lawrence Chuderewicz, Jr., 55, of Clear were served summons on December 5, 2019, following an investigation that began in September 2018 after Alaska Wildlife Troopers discovered employees at Gold King Creek Mine to be in possession of an illegally harvested moose. Multiple search warrants were served and clients from Canada and the Lower 48 were interviewed resulting in Cannon and Chuderewicz, Jr., being jointly charged with Guiding or Advertising without a License, Unlawful Possession and Transportation of Game, and Using a Motorized Vehicle in the Wood River Controlled Use Area.
In addition to the joint charges, Cannon was separately charged with two counts of Guiding or Advertising without a License, and Chuderewicz was charged with Taking a Moose in Closed Season, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unsworn Falsification in the Second Degree, and Failing to Validate a Harvest Ticket.
Investigation found that Rex Sluchinksi, 55, of Carvel, Alberta, Canada, hunted with Chuderewicz. Sluchinski was charged for Using a Motorized Vehicle in the Wood River Controlled Use Area, Nonresident Alien Hunting Without a Guide, and Unsworn Falsification in the Second Degree.
###
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Dec 15, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
