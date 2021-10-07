Willow Firemen find Remains in Ruins of Home Fire





AST as yet has not divulged the identity of the remains located in a burned-out structure in Willow on Tuesday.

Troopers were alerted to the blaze in a home on West Stinson Road in Willow at 2:24 pm on Tuesday and along with the Willow Volunteer Department responded to the scene of the fire.

When the fire was extinguished, at 4:45 pm, firefighters discovered the remains of one in the ruins of the structure. The gender and identity of the victim have not been released. Spokesperson Austin McDaniel stated that the victim is believed to have been the only person in the single-family home at the time of the fire.

“The identity of the deceased will be released after the remains have been positively identified by the State Medical Examiner and next of kin have been notified,” troopers announced.



