Willow Sex Offender Arrested as he Threatened his Victim with Knife







Mat-Su troopers received a 911 call from a residence in Willow early Saturday morning and heard a female screaming and immediately responded to lend assistance, the trooper report revealed.

When they arrived at the scene on Long Lake Road, they observed 41-year-old Timothy Urovak standing over the victim with a knife threatening to kill her. Troopers immediately disarmed him and opened an investigation into the incident. That investigation would find that Urovak had strangled the victim, threatened to stab her with the knife as he physically assaulted her.

As the investigation progressed, it would find that Urovak was a convicted sex offender and was out of compliance. It would be found that he had multiple warrants for his arrest for probation/parole violations on the original charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I.

As a result of the investigation Urovak was placed under arrest for his warrants and new charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Assault II, III and IV.

Urovak was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail.





