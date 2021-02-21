Woman Slumped over Steering Wheel in Northern Lights Carrs Arrested on Theft/Weapons Charges







Anchorage patrol officers responded to the Carrs parking lot at 1650 West Northern Lights after receiving a call reporting a person slumped over the wheel in a vehicle there.

When officers arrived, they approached the suspect vehicle and saw a woman in the vehicle that they observed to be breathing and either sleeping or unconscious. Upon further investigation, they would observe that the woman was holding a handgun on her lap.

Officers rapped on the vehicle’s window and issued commands to release the weapon and exit the vehicle. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Patricia Pearce, complied without incident.

A computer check of the firearm would turn up that it had been reported as stolen. At that time, Pearce revealed to APD that she was on parole.

Pearce was transported and remanded to Hiland Correctional on the charges of Theft II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, and Probation Violation.





