Workshop to discuss winter feeding of livestock, horses







A workshop in Delta Junction will cover several topics related to feeding livestock during Alaska’s long, cold winters.

The class is Monday, March 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Delta Career Advancement Center, 1696 N. Clearwater Ave., Delta Junction.

The free workshop is co-sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and Partners for Progress in Delta.

The event will start with a review of the basic principles of animal nutrition, including digestion and absorption of the various feed nutrients of concern for dairy and beef cattle and horses.

The workshop will focus on adjusting diets to meet needs in cold weather and cold, windy conditions. Participants will explore changes in nutrient levels across the growing season using recently collected data from Delta Junction and determine the best times to harvest hay.

During the second part of the workshop, participants will estimate the weights and class of livestock to use tables to determine energy needs. Participants will use a detailed step-by-step computer-assisted ration formulation.

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops. Microsoft Excel is required. Some laptops may be available at the workshop and can be reserved at registration.

Registration is required. Contact Chris Lyon at info@deltacareeradvancementcenter.com or call 907-895-4605 to register.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.