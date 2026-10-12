WPD and AST Announce Road Closures on October 13, 2026

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The Wasilla Police Department and Alaska State Troopers are announcing the following closures ahead of President Trump’s event in Wasilla on October 13, 2026.

Road Closures: Clapp Street, Beacon Street, and Aviation Avenue will be closed from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be no pedestrian access to the Menard Center or along closed roads. Registered attendees should follow the parking and transportation instructions provided via email.

Traffic Delays: Motorists should anticipate potential delays of up to 30 minutes along the Glenn and Parks Highways between Anchorage and Wasilla throughout the day.

Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions will be in effect in Anchorage and the greater Wasilla area, including restrictions on drones and other aircraft.

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Law Enforcement Presence: The public should expect an increased law enforcement presence throughout the Mat-Su Valley and follow all directions from law enforcement officers.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to ensure a safe event. 



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