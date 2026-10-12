WPD and AST Announce Road Closures on October 13, 2026











The Wasilla Police Department and Alaska State Troopers are announcing the following closures ahead of President Trump’s event in Wasilla on October 13, 2026.

Road Closures: Clapp Street, Beacon Street, and Aviation Avenue will be closed from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be no pedestrian access to the Menard Center or along closed roads. Registered attendees should follow the parking and transportation instructions provided via email.

Traffic Delays: Motorists should anticipate potential delays of up to 30 minutes along the Glenn and Parks Highways between Anchorage and Wasilla throughout the day.

Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions will be in effect in Anchorage and the greater Wasilla area, including restrictions on drones and other aircraft.

Law Enforcement Presence: The public should expect an increased law enforcement presence throughout the Mat-Su Valley and follow all directions from law enforcement officers.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to ensure a safe event.