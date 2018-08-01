Young Alaskans Gather for Climate Dialogue; Leadership Team to Finalize Draft Climate Policy

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Before finalizing Alaska’s draft climate policy later this week, the Climate Action Leadership Team is gathering a delegation of 25 young Alaskans to dialogue on Alaska’s climate future. Listening to the next generation’s vision for Alaska is critical, since the opportunities and challenges presented by a changing climate will continue to grow during their lifetime.
The delegates are an accomplished group of young Alaskans, ages 17 to 25, who’s work and lives are invested in Alaska’s climate. Hailing from Juneau and St. Paul to Unalaska and Kivalina, delegates represent a wide range of interests and backgrounds, including an Arctic Youth Ambassador, a filmmaker, a UAA economics major, a commercial fisherman, a petroleum engineer, and many more.
Climate Action Leadership Team members Sam Schimmel and Nicole Kanayurak will facilitate the dialogue, which will include an overview of the Leadership Team’s draft policy, Alaska’s current action on climate, and small group discussions. Participants will develop and present a draft statement of action building on Alaska’s climate strategy.
The Young Leaders dialogue will take place on Wednesday, August 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Consortium Library (Room 307) at the University of Alaska, 3211 Providence Drive, in Anchorage. The meeting is open to the public for observation.
The Climate Action Leadership Team will meet to finalize Alaska’s draft climate policy the next day, Thursday, August 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Consortium Library (Room 307) at the University of Alaska, 3211 Providence Drive, in Anchorage. The meeting is open to the public for observation.