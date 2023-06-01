



(Homer) – There are two upcoming youth-only king salmon fisheries on the lower Kenai Peninsula for anglers 15 years and younger. The first opportunity will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon (NDFL) on the Homer Spit. The second will be Wednesday, June 7 on the Ninilchik River. Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) staff will be present at the NDFL from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 3 with loaner gear and to assist youth anglers with fishing for king salmon. ADF&G staff will also be present from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Ninilchik River youth-only fishery on June 7. At the Ninilchik River, staff will be located in the parking lot immediately south of the Ninilchik River Sterling Highway bridge. Loaner fishing rods will be available to check out and use on a first-come basis at both events.

At the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon, the youth-only fishery will occur all day on June 3 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the posted youth-only sport fishing area across from the entrance to the lagoon. Anglers 16 years and older may not fish in this area but the remainder of the lagoon will remain open to all anglers. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for the fishing lagoon and are found on page 74 of the 2023 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet. The bag and possession limits are two king salmon of any size. Anglers must record the harvest of king salmon 20 inches or greater on their sport fishing license, mobile app, or on a harvest card. King salmon caught in this youth-only fishery are part of the Cook Inlet annual limit of 5 king salmon.

At the Ninilchik River, the youth-only fishery will occur on June 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:59 p.m. in the lower river from the Sterling Highway Bridge down to the mouth including the harbor. Anglers 16 years and older may not fish during this opening but may assist youth anglers. The regulations for this fishery are found on page 72 of the 2023 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet. The bag and possession limits are two hatchery king salmon of any size. Hatchery king salmon are identified by the missing adipose fin. All wild king salmon must be released unharmed and may not be removed from the water. Anglers must record the harvest of king salmon 20 inches or greater on their sport fishing license, mobile app, or on a harvest card. King salmon caught in this youth-only fishery are part of the Cook Inlet king salmon annual limit.

For additional information, please contact Assistant Area Management Biologist Holly Dickson or Area Management Biologist Mike Booz at (907) 235-8191.



