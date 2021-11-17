17-Year-Old Teen Dies in Chena Hot Springs Road Head-On Collision





On Monday evening a 17-year-old teen lost his life in a head-on collision with a Peterbilt tanker truck, troopers revealed.

At 5:26 pm on Monday, troopers were notified of the collision at mile 2 on Chena Hot Springs Road and they responded to the scene along with first responders.

Upon arrival, the teen, only identified as J.P. was declared deceased. The investigation at the scene would determine that the victim, in a Chevy pickup, was traveling eastbound on the road when he crossed over the centerline and impacted the westbound tanker truck head-on.

All involved in the incident reported wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers report that drugs and/or alcohol is not believed to have been a factor according to the ongoing investigation.

The road was closed for five and a half hours as troopers conducted their investigation and cleared the roadway.



