18-Year-Old Arrested on Weapons Misconduct/Theft Charges Following Routine Traffic Stop on New Seward

Alaska Native News on Feb 25, 2020.

A routine traffic stop on Monday evening on the New Seward Highway would net an 18-year-old driver on several charges and resulted in his vehicle being seized as evidence, Anchorage police reported.

At 9:14 pm on Monday evening, a swing-shift officer pulled over a gray 2015 Ford Fusion for speeding on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard. The officer made contact with the driver whom he identified as 18-year-old Patrick Edwards. During the contact, the officer observed a handgun on the front passenger seat. Edwards did not immediately declare the weapon to the officer upon contact and so he was asked to exit the vehicle.

Once out of the vehicle, Edwards was patted down and a second handgun was found in his pants pocket. He had failed to report that weapon as well. A computer check would show that one of the firearms was reported stolen on November 16th, 2018. On that date, the owner said that the firearm had been stolen from the center console of their vehicle during an eight-day period prior to reporting it.

Also found was a marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana inside sitting in plain view as well as a bottle of tequila in the back seat. At this point, the vehicle was seized as evidence. Once a search warrant is obtained, the vehicle will be thoroughly searched.

Edwards was charged with Theft II, Misconduct Involving Weapons V x2, and citations for No License, Basic Speed, Open Container of Marijuana, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol. He was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.