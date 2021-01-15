18-Year-Old Fairbanks Teen Murdered, Father and Son Jailed at Fairbanks Correctional







Alaska State Troopers were called to a shooting that occurred at the corner of the Old Steese Highway and Goldstream Road at 3:51 am on Thursday to find one dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

After finding 18-year-old Fairbanks resident Brett Allen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

A homicide investigation was opened at the scene to find that a group of people got into a verbal altercation with 43-year-old Anthony Peterson and during the altercation, Anthony Peterson and his 18-year-old son, Aaron Peterson, shot Allen multiple times.

As a result of that preliminary investigation, both Anthony and his son were arrested on charges of Murder I and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





