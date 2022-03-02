



According to AST, as Prince of Wales-based Alaska State Trooper personnel were participating in a telephonic court arraignment in the case of 68-year-old Hydaburg resident Gideon Duncan Jr, the defendant began to experience an unknown medical incident at approximately 9:30 am.

Duncan, who was at the Craig Jail at the time of the incident, had been remanded there on February 24th on a felony warrant for charges of Sexual Assault 1, Assault 1, and Assault 2 after a traffic stop by Prince of Wales-based troopers.

The felony warrant was the result of a February 6th incident that occurred in Hydaburg.

Troopers and EMS personnel responded to the jail and transported Duncan to the Craig Clinic where, at just after 11 am, he was pronounced deceased.

“Duncan’s remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination,” according to the AST report.

Duncan’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

