AAA: Alaska Gas Prices Shift Downward Thanks to Lower Cost of Oil





JUNEAU – Alaskans are experiencing an average gas price of $3.43, a three cent decrease from last week. Thanks in part to lower oil prices, the national average for a gallon of gas dropped a penny from last week to $3.11, which is 27 cents lower than this time last year.

Drivers could see fluctuations at the pump due to markets and retailers reacting to the news of tariffs, and the higher cost of producing summer-grade gasoline.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.45 b/d last week to 8.87. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 248.3 million barrels to 246.8. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Fuel Prices Around the State:

Anchorage: $3.40

Fairbanks: $3.42

Juneau: $3.49

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $66.31 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.74), Hawaii ($4.54), Washington ($4.11), Nevada ($3.79), Oregon ($3.73), Alaska ($3.43), Arizona ($3.38), Pennsylvania ($3.28), Illinois ($3.21), and Washington, DC ($3.21).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.64), Kentucky ($2.69), South Carolina ($2.70), Tennessee ($2.71), Louisiana ($2.71), Texas ($2.73), Alabama ($2.74), Oklahoma ($2.76), North Carolina ($2.76), and Arkansas ($2.77).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (45 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), and Alaska (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Nebraska (26 cents), Delaware (29 cents), Iowa (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Texas (30 cents), and North Dakota (31 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA Mobile App, now available on CarPlay

