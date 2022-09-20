Agencies in Kodiak Make Major Drug Busts





On Friday, the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) and Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) in Kodiak, concluded a portion of a several-month investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Kodiak.

With the assistance of the Kodiak Police Department, Alaska State Troopers patrol and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, multiple search warrants were executed involving residences and vehicles associated with the investigation.

A total of approximately 11,457 blue “M30” fentanyl pills were seized along with 3.15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash.

Mark Nason, 55 yoa of Kodiak (12 time convicted felon for violent offenses) was detained in the Safeway parking lot attempting to gain access to his vehicle. A search of his vehicle showed M. Nason was in possession of a loaded handgun within reach, along with a large quantity of controlled substances. He was remanded to the Kodiak Jail for multiple charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and Misconduct Involving Weapons.

Adam Ross, 42 yoa of Kodiak (convicted felon for the sale of controlled substances) was contacted at a property located off of Sawmill Circle and arrested while attempting to flee. A. Ross was remanded to the Kodiak jail for multiple counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.

The common user amount is one fentanyl pill, 0.1 grams of heroin and 0.1 grams of methamphetamine. There are ten user doses per gram of heroin and methamphetamine.

One fentanyl pill has the potential to cause a fatal overdose each time one pill is consumed depending on the user tolerance.

The estimated street value profit of the seized drugs if sold in Kodiak is approximately $656,000.

Kodiak SDEU/HITDA is comprised of members from the Alaska State Troopers, Coast Guard Investigative Service, and Kodiak Police Department.



