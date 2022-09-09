Ahtna Netiye’ Ranked No. 151 On ENR 2022 List of Top 200 Environmental Firms





Anchorage, Alaska – Ahtna Netiye’, LLC (AN) has been recognized as one of the Engineering News Record (ENR) magazine’s “2022 Top 200 Environmental Firms,” jumping 38 spots to rank at 151. This was achieved while facing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the global economic headwinds of ramped inflation, surging commodity prices, global supply chain delays, and fuel price escalation. Despite these impacts, the Ahtna family of companies has emerged stronger than ever.

AN Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Maloney remarked, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a leading environmental firm for two years running. This achievement would not be possible without our dedicated team’s attention to quality service, reliable performance and consideration of each project’s environmental impact. As our company mission states, we are focused on wise stewardship of Ahtna’s lands and responsible economic growth with an emphasis on safety and respect. We will continue to provide safe and sustainable solutions for our clients.”

The Ahtna family of companies’ environmental experience spans a wide range of services, from environmental site assessments to implementation of remediation technologies and regulatory closure of sites, to utilizing the latest mapping and imaging technology for complex data analyses and monitoring. Ahtna is also positioned to support the growing future challenges of climate change and extreme weather impacts on sensitive habits and coastal areas.

Ahtna Netiye’, LLC is the business holding company for Ahtna, Incorporated, an Alaska Native regional corporation. Netiye’ is an Ahtna Athabascan word that means “our strength.” Ahtna Netiye’ manages and oversees the business operations of Ahtna’s subsidiaries, providing strategic direction and corporate structure stability aimed at long-term growth and success. To learn more, please visit www.ahtna.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

