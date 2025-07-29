Alaska Air National Guard rescues climber trapped on cliff near Seward









JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued a climber who was trapped and unable to climb down a steep cliff July 27 in the vicinity of Seward.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened the mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

The Alaska Air National Guard accepted the mission and deployed a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk with 212th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen (PJs) aboard from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The HH-60 crew located the individual on the cliff near Mt. Marathon at approximately 4,000 ft. elevation. The crew conducted a hoist to lift the climber off the cliff and transported them to Seward airport where the individual was released to the AST.

This mission underscores the capabilities of these elements of the AKANG rescue triad— pararescuemen, special mission aviators and HH-60G Pave Hawk crews—who stand ready to respond anytime, anywhere, to save lives across Alaska’s vast and unforgiving terrain. For the rescue, the AKANG was awarded one save.