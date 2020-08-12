Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary August 11th

DHSS today announced 50 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 45 are residents in 16 communities: Anchorage (22), Juneau (3), Sterling (3), Palmer (2), Seward (2), Soldotna (2), Wasilla (2), and one each Bethel Census Area, Chugiak, Dillingham, Fairbanks, Homer, Kusilvak Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Utqiaġvik and Yakutat Borough/Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
Five new nonresidents were also identified in:
Two resident cases from August 6 (Kenai and Anchorage), not previously counted, have been added and one duplicate resident case has been removed. One nonresident case has been removed after it was determined the person had already been reported as a case from another state and had met CDC isolation criteria prior to traveling. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,821 and the total number of nonresident cases to 768.
Of the 45 Alaska residents, 16 are male and 29 are female. Three are under the age of 10; three are aged 10-19; seven are aged 20-29; nine are aged 30-39; eight are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; seven are aged 60-69 and four are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 161 hospitalizations and 26 deaths with seven new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 31 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional nine patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 40 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,165.
A total of 290,744 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.36%.
ADDITIONAL TESTING DATA CHANGES made to the data hub as of August 11:
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 10 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.