Alaska COVID-19 CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Thursday, July 9, 2020

DHSS today announced 49 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 46 are residents in 12 communities: Anchorage (21), Fairbanks (7), Wasilla (4), Kenai (2), Palmer (2), Soldotna (2), Bethel (1), Eagle River (1), Homer (1), Nome (1), North Pole (1), Petersburg (1), Seward (1) and Sterling (1). The total number of Alaska cases is now 1,272.
In Fairbanks, one case was identified in an employee of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, while another is an inmate at Fairbanks Correctional Center who was tested upon arrival at the facility.
Three new nonresidents were also identified in:
The total number of nonresident cases is now 251.
Of the 46 Alaska residents, 22 are male and 24 are female. One is under the age of 10; two are aged 10-19; 13 are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; eight are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69 and four are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 80 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 571 with eight new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 135,744 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.24%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 8 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
To view more data: coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com