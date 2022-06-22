COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 22, 2022





Reporting data for June 15-21, 2022

OVERVIEW – 3,016 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 57 hospitalizations | 65.4% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

WEEKLY UPDATE – DHSS updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DHSS weekly update and DHSS data summaries: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DHSS this week announced 3,016 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,123 were residents of:

10 – Aleutians East Borough (3 communities)

6 – Aleutians West Census Area (3 communities)

7 – Anchor Point

679 – Anchorage

10 – Bethel

24 – Bethel Census Area (11 communities)

15 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (4 communities)

1 – Chevak

3 – Chugach Census Area (2 communities)

19 – Chugiak

9 – Copper River Census Area (4 communities)

4 – Cordova

1 – Craig

8 – Delta Junction

4 – Denali Borough (3 communities)

4 – Dillingham

70 – Eagle River

1 – Ester

212 – Fairbanks

4 – Fairbanks North Star Borough (2 communities)

6 – Fritz Creek

3 – Girdwood

87 – Greater Palmer Area

151 – Greater Wasilla Area

8 – Haines

4 – Healy

81 – Homer

10 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (2 communities)

2 – Hooper Bay

8 – Houston/ Big Lake Area

167 – Juneau

27 – Kenai

11 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 communities)

8 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (2 communities)



70 – Ketchikan



3 – Ketchikan Gateway Borough



39 – Kodiak



7 – Kodiak Island Borough (3 communities)



14 – Kotzebue



37 – Kusilvak Census Area (8 communities)



8 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



4 – Metlakatla



2 – Nikiski



9 – Nome



9 – Nome Census Area (3 communities)



49 – North Pole



27 – North Slope Borough (5 communities)



9 – Northwest Arctic Borough (3 communities)



4 – Petersburg



6 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4 communities)



6 – Seward



17 – Sitka



23 – Soldotna



6 – Sterling



4 – Sutton-Alpine



3 – Tok



15 – Unalaska



17 – Utqiaġvik



4 – Valdez



4 – Willow



13 – Wrangell



17 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 communities)



33 – Location under investigation

893 nonresident cases were identified in:

80 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



2 – Bethel: purpose under investigation



29 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Pen combined: 2 purpose seafood, 27 purpose under investigation



1 – Chugach Census Area: purpose tourism



1 – Copper River Census Area: purpose tourism

7 – Cordova: purpose seafood

3 – Delta Junction: purpose mining



112 – Denali Borough: 101 purpose tourism, 11 purpose under investigation



2 – Dillingham: 1 purpose seafood, 1 purpose under investigation

1 – Eagle River: purpose under investigation



40 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



10 – Homer: purpose under investigation

14 – Juneau: purpose under investigation



10 – Kenai: purpose tourism



9 – Ketchikan: 1 purpose tourism, 8 purpose under investigation



1 – Kodiak Island Borough: purpose seafood



2 – Palmer: purpose under investigation

1 – Petersburg: purpose seafood

11 – Prudhoe Bay: 7 purpose North Slope oil, 4 purpose under investigation

5 – Seward: 1 purpose tourism, 4 purpose under investigation

5 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



54 – Skagway: 53 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

5 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

1 – Unalaska: purpose under investigation



3 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation

3 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

2 – Wasilla: purpose under investigation



1 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation

2 – Yakutat and Hoonah Angoon combined: purpose under investigation



443 – At sea: 441 purpose tourism, 2 purpose under investigation



33 – Location and purpose under investigation

4 resident cases and 609 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 259,390 and the total number of nonresident cases to 11,718. (Note: The state continues to see an elevated rate of nonresident cases. Last week, DHSS received a batch of nonresident cases late on Tuesday and wasn’t able to conduct the manual review and quality assurance typically performed before last Wednesday’s update. DHSS has since worked back through those cases from the last reporting week and accounted for them as nonresident cases, leading to the high number of cases added due to data verification procedures. For a breakdown of all cases by date, you can find more data at alaska-coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com.)

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

72.5% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

65.4% of Alaskans 5 and older have completed their primary series, and 28.5% have received at least one booster shot. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for regional percentages of Alaskans ages 5 and older who have completed their primary series.

Juneau Region: 80.9%

Y-K Delta Region: 78.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.5%

Anchorage Region: 71.9%

Southwest Region: 70.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 67.8%

Northwest Region: 63.3%

Other Interior Region: 60.5%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.4%

(Note: As of this week, COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov. Vaccination rate data for Alaskans younger than 5 years old is not yet available.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,252 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 57 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. None of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.7%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 291.26. For boroughs and census areas: 7 areas are at >400 cases, 13 areas are at 200-399 cases, 6 areas are at 100-199 cases, 1 area is at 50-99 cases and 1 area is at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



