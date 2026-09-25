Alaska Delegation Welcomes $315 Million Contract for Coast Guard Infrastructure in Kodiak

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WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski and Congressman Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) today welcomed news that the Coast Guard has awarded a $315 million contract for the design and construction of a cutter mooring and new fuel pier at Coast Guard Base Kodiak. The Alaska congressional delegation helped secure the funding necessary for the projects in the 2025 Working Families Tax Cuts Act, FY 2023 Major Acquisition Systems Infrastructure legislation, and the 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The historic build-up of the Coast Guard in Alaska and Kodiak continues today with $315 million coming for shoreside infrastructure projects in this great Coast Guard community,” said Sen. Sullivan, chair of the Senate Commerce Coast Guard, Maritime, and Fisheries Subcommittee. “My delegation colleagues and I worked hard in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to deliver the largest investment in the Coast Guard in history—$25 billion—much of which is coming to our great state. These investments are great news for our Coast Guard, Alaska’s economy, and the hard-working families of Kodiak. I was glad to tour the site for this new berth and fuel pier this summer with the Coast Guard Commandant and the Homeland Security Secretary, both of whom understand the importance of Kodiak to the Coast Guard and our national security. I look forward to seeing these projects break ground as Kodiak prepares to welcome major new Coast Guard assets, including two new icebreakers, two offshore patrol cutters, and hundreds of new Coasties and their families.”

“Alaska is a cornerstone of American defense; investments like this from the Coast Guard are critical as we work to improve infrastructure on bases across the state to maintain our national security,” said Sen. Murkowski. “The construction of a new fuel pier, which will also allow for the berthing of two Arctic Security Cutters, bolsters Base Kodiak’s capability to carry out Coast Guard missions in the Arctic. I’m proud to have helped the Coast Guard leverage these historic investments to strengthen infrastructure and operations in Alaska as we support our Coast Guard men and women, as well as their families.”

“Base Kodiak is critical to America’s long-term Arctic strategy,” said Congressman Begich. “As we bring new cutters and personnel to Alaska, we must have the strategic infrastructure in place to support them. Congress made a historic commitment to rebuilding and modernizing the Coast Guard, and this project represents the next phase of that investment. This new fuel pier and major cutter mooring will strengthen force readiness and ensure our Coast Guard has the infrastructure necessary to carry out its mission across Alaska and the Arctic.”

According to the Coast Guard, the project includes waterfront improvements, including grading work to improve ground stability; construction of a new fueling utility building; installation of utilities, cutter shore ties, and other site amenities, including information technology, water and sewage and safety equipment; and unexploded ordnance removal.

Below is an overview of the delegation’s work to bring more Coast Guard assets, personnel, vessels, infrastructure, and investments to Alaska.

Securing U.S. Coast Guard Construction and Infrastructure Funding for Alaska Installations :

Since 2015, Congress has appropriated about $1.408 billion for infrastructure and construction-related projects in Alaska to support new and existing Coast Guard assets, giving many communities throughout Alaska significant investments in their infrastructure and local housing.

Securing Historic Investments in America’s Icebreaker Fleet :

Through the 2025 Working Families Tax Cuts Act, the Alaska congressional delegation secured $4.3 billion for the procurement of two new Polar Security Cutters, with substantial progress toward a third, marking the most significant expansion of heavy icebreaking capability in U.S. history. The delegation also worked to deliver $3.5 billion to procure three Arctic Security Cutters, the nation’s next-generation medium polar icebreakers. Additionally, they championed $816 million for more than ten new light and medium domestic icebreaking cutters.

On June 11, 2026, the Coast Guard announced that two of the three new icebreakers committed to Alaska will be homeported in Kodiak, with the third slated for Seward.

Beyond icebreakers, the WFTCA included major investments across the Coast Guard’s fleet: $1 billion for approximately 10 Fast Response Cutters (FRC), $4.3 billion for approximately 9 Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC), $2.2 billion for approximately 40 MH-60 helicopters, and $1.1 billion for approximately 6 HC-130 aircraft. Critically, these efforts are backed by over $3 billion for shoreside infrastructure to support the homeporting of these assets, including the $300 million for the homeporting of the Storis in Juneau.