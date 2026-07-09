Alaska DOT&PF and AMHS Seek Public Review of Winter 2026/27 Ferry Schedule

By on Comments Off on Alaska DOT&PF and AMHS Seek Public Review of Winter 2026/27 Ferry Schedule



(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2026/27 Winter Schedule is now available for review and public comment. The draft schedule covers regional sailings from October 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027.

The proposed schedule and supporting documentation can be found online at: dot.alaska.gov/amhs/doc/winter_considerations_2026-2027.pdf

How to Submit Comments The public is encouraged to provide written comments by 5:00 p.m. AKST on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Public Meetings

Two virtual public hearings will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to hear community feedback and consider schedule adjustments. For participants wishing to attend in person, the meetings will be hosted at the AMHS Ketchikan Central Office (7037 North Tongass Highway).

Southeast Alaska schedule review

Southwest and South Central Alaska schedule review

Vessel and Operations Update

Due to the recent discovery of extensive wasted steel during maintenance, the M/V Aurora will undergo an extended overhaul period. AMHS’s first priority is the safety of our passengers and crew. We appreciate the public’s patience as we navigate this repair timeline and work toward ongoing investments in local docks and Alaska Class Ferries to better serve Prince William Sound.

AMHS makes every effort to design schedules that accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to general feedback, the public is strongly encouraged to submit local special event dates for consideration. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if necessary, to mitigate service disruptions.



Alaska DOT&PF and AMHS Seek Public Review of Winter 2026/27 Ferry Schedule added by on
View all posts by Alaska DOT and PF →

Related Posts:

See also  Unhinged Trump Calls US Progressives Communist ‘Animals’ Who Will ‘Close Your Churches’ and ‘Kill Your People’