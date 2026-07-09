Alaska DOT&PF and AMHS Seek Public Review of Winter 2026/27 Ferry Schedule











(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2026/27 Winter Schedule is now available for review and public comment. The draft schedule covers regional sailings from October 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027.

The proposed schedule and supporting documentation can be found online at: dot.alaska.gov/amhs/doc/winter_considerations_2026-2027.pdf

How to Submit Comments The public is encouraged to provide written comments by 5:00 p.m. AKST on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Public Meetings

Two virtual public hearings will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to hear community feedback and consider schedule adjustments. For participants wishing to attend in person, the meetings will be hosted at the AMHS Ketchikan Central Office (7037 North Tongass Highway).

Southeast Alaska schedule review

When: Jul 23, 2026 09:00 AM Alaska

Webinar link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84211982636 (Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android with Webinar ID: 842 1198 2636)

By phone: +1 719 359 4580 – if prompted, use code 84211982636#

Join via audio: +1 719 359 4580 US

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keiCmIaLb

Southwest and South Central Alaska schedule review

When: Jul 23, 2026 11:00 AM Alaska

Webinar link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84474426337 (Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android with Webinar ID: 84474426337)

By phone: +1 253 205 0468 – if prompted, use code 84474426337#

Join via audio: +1 253 205 0468 US

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdOVe4g7t

Vessel and Operations Update

Due to the recent discovery of extensive wasted steel during maintenance, the M/V Aurora will undergo an extended overhaul period. AMHS’s first priority is the safety of our passengers and crew. We appreciate the public’s patience as we navigate this repair timeline and work toward ongoing investments in local docks and Alaska Class Ferries to better serve Prince William Sound.

AMHS makes every effort to design schedules that accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to general feedback, the public is strongly encouraged to submit local special event dates for consideration. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if necessary, to mitigate service disruptions.