Alaska Redistricting Board Adopts Proposed Redistricting Plans





ANCHORAGE – Friday the Alaska Redistricting Board adopted two proposed redistricting plans in accordance with Alaska Constitution Article VI Section 10, which requires adoption of at least one proposed plan within thirty days after the official reporting of the decennial census of the United States. The census data was received on August 12, 2021.

“We have fulfilled our constitutional obligation and I’m pleased to begin the process of hearing from the public over the next 60 days as we develop our final plan,” said Board Member Nicole Borromeo.

The Board will be meeting on Friday, September 17, 2021 to review maps created by third parties and consider adopting additional proposed plans.

“I was pleased the Board came together this week and found consensus on many areas of the state. We adopted two proposed plans today to begin the process of hearing from Alaskans about how they would like their legislative districts to be crafted,” said John Binkley, Chairman of the Alaska Redistricting Board.

The Alaska Redistricting Board will then hold public hearings statewide on all adopted proposed plans prior to proclamation of a redistricting plan no later than November 10, 2021.

To access regional PDF files for both board composite plans, please follow this link: www.akredistrict.org/maps

For additional information please contact TJ Presley at (907) 229-1385.

###



