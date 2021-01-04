Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship application now open







Alaska Sea Grant is soliciting applications for the 2021 Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program.

This program offers a unique professional opportunity for graduate students interested in applied marine science and policy. Highly motivated graduate students are matched with host agencies for a 12-month paid fellowship. Fellows will acquire on-the-job experience in the planning and implementation of marine resource policies and programs in Alaska.

Graduate students close to completing a degree, or with a recently earned degree, are eligible. The deadline to apply to Alaska Sea Grant for this fellowship is February 12, 2021.

Fellows may be located in Fairbanks, Anchorage or Juneau with a typical start date of July 1.

For more information on how to apply, please visit the Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program, or contact Tara Borland.







ant