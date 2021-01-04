Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship application now open

By on Comments Off on Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship application now open



Alaska Sea Grant is soliciting applications for the 2021 Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program.

This program offers a unique professional opportunity for graduate students interested in applied marine science and policy. Highly motivated graduate students are matched with host agencies for a 12-month paid fellowship. Fellows will acquire on-the-job experience in the planning and implementation of marine resource policies and programs in Alaska.

Graduate students close to completing a degree, or with a recently earned degree, are eligible. The deadline to apply to Alaska Sea Grant for this fellowship is February 12, 2021.

Fellows may be located in Fairbanks, Anchorage or Juneau with a typical start date of July 1.

For more information on how to apply, please visit the Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program, or contact Tara Borland.



ant

  , , , , ,

Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship application now open added by on
View all posts by