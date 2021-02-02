Alaska Stands Up Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team







February 2, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska Department of Public Safety, at the direction of Commissioner Amanda Price, collaborated with its partner agencies to create the first Alaska Statewide Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team (AK DVFRT). The review team will analyze select cases from around Alaska where an individual is either killed or nearly killed due to domestic violence.

All the agencies involved in this team recognize the need for critical review of intimate partner related fatalities and serious physical injury cases to strengthen operational policies and procedures; prevention strategies will also be developed. DPS has requested the assistance from the Family Violence Center (FVC) at Arizona State University who are the technical assistance providers for the National Domestic Violence Fatality Review Initiative, who will provide training and guidance to the AK DVFRT to support the team’s initial development.

“Eliminating the scourge of domestic violence in Alaska has been a top priority of my administration,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This new review team will meticulously review deadly instances of domestic violence to help prevent them in the future.”







“Alaska’s longstanding domestic violence problem must come to an end,” stated Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety. “This fatality review team is going to help us take an all-inclusive look at violent domestic incidents to see where the gaps are in services that possibly prevented a victim from getting help before it was too late. We need to stop missing even the most subtle signs of domestic violence and make services more readily available whether it is at school, a doctor’s appointment, or a law enforcement contact.”

Agencies that will have representatives on the AK DVFRT include the Office of Victim Rights, State Medical Examiner’s Office, Alaska State Troopers, Department of Health and Social Services, UAA Justice Center, Department of Law, the Alaska Native Justice Center, and the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

AKDVFRT’s review sessions and conversations will remain confidential throughout the review process however, a final report containing findings and recommendations may be made public.

