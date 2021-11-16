Alaska State Trooper Arrested on Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence Assault





(Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska State Troopers Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Wasilla Police Department and Kenai Police Department, has arrested 40-year-old Wasilla resident Garrett Willis on multiple domestic violence assault charges. Willis is an Alaska State Trooper Investigator based in Anchorage. In an effort to be completely transparent with the people of Alaska, the Alaska State Troopers publicly announced this investigation and arrest Monday.

On November 2, 2021, the Alaska State Troopers were made aware of an alleged instance of domestic violence in the Wasilla area perpetrated by Willis. This incident occurred within the City of Wasilla, and the Wasilla Police Department opened a thorough investigation into the incident. During the course of their investigation, additional instances of domestic violence were identified in 2018, 2019, and 2020 occurring in the Mat-Su Valley and Kenai against two additional victims. The Alaska State Troopers, with the assistance of the Kenai Police Department, investigated the new instances. After a thorough investigation, the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions independently reviewed the case. On November 15, 2021, an arrest warrant was sought for Willis and granted by the Alaska District Court in Palmer. Troopers arrested Willis on November 15th without incident on two charges of Assault II DV, three charges of Assault III DV, and three charges of Assault IV DV. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues. None of the alleged offenses occurred while Willis was on duty.

“We rightly hold our Troopers to extremely high standards and will aggressively investigate any alleged criminal behavior and hold that employee accountable for their actions. Today is an unfortunate day for the Alaska State Troopers. Still, I hope that Alaskans will continue to place their trust in the hundreds of exemplary Troopers that tirelessly work each day to ensure public safety,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Domestic violence plagues our state, and unfortunately, often goes unnoticed in the shadows of our communities. I would like to acknowledge these victims for coming forward and making these actions known to law enforcement so that we can hold the perpetrator accountable.”

Willis has been an Alaska State Trooper since 2003. He most recently worked on an Alaska-based federal taskforce in Anchorage. Willis has been on leave since November 10, 2021.

Anyone who believes they have additional information about this investigation or believes they or someone they know may have been a victim of Willis, is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401.

The charges in this matter are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

