Alaska Unlocked: In-state tuition for all students beginning fall 2027











Beginning fall 2027, all UAA students will be eligible for in-state tuition rates thanks to the Alaska Unlocked initiative. At current tuition levels, the Alaska residency rate amounts to savings of over $600 per credit. For full-time nonresident students, the savings could add up to more than $7,000 per semester.

The tuition rate will apply automatically to all students taking classes through any campus in the University of Alaska System — including UAA’s Anchorage campus, Kenai Peninsula College, Kodiak College, Mat-Su College and Prince William Sound College — regardless of whether they’re coming from Alaska, another state or even another country. Students will not need to apply or submit any additional documentation to be eligible.

Alaska Unlocked applies to all courses for all students, both undergraduate and graduate. All students will be charged the same tuition rates for courses whether attending part- or full-time. As a tuition rate for everyone, Alaska Unlocked is not a scholarship and does not affect other financial aid opportunities.

The student-centric initiative aligns with the university’s efforts to improve tuition transparency and offer affordable education in the 49th state.

“Over 75% of students who graduate from a UA institution stay and work in Alaska long term,” said UA President Matt Cooper. “Eliminating out-of-state tuition is just one part of broader efforts to improve the student experience at UA, make us more competitive in the higher education marketplace, and grow and educate Alaska’s future workforce.”

Learn more about Alaska Unlocked.