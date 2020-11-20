Alaska Wildlife Troopers Put a Spotlight on Illegal Hunting Practices in Southeast

Citizen reports mobilize Troopers for enhanced patrol operations netting 35 citations.
November 19, 2020 (Anchorage, AK)— From November 4th through the 16th, 11 law enforcement officers from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the US Forest Service conducted an enhanced patrol of Ketchikan and the Prince of Wales Island area for hunting violations after receiving citizen complaints and reports from Troopers in the area of illegal hunting practices. Alaska Wildlife Troopers routinely patrol and conduct enhanced operations during the annual Southeast Alaska deer hunt.
Basing operations out of the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s P/V Enforcer, troopers contacted numerous hunters, including several committing violations of Alaska hunting regulations and statutes. Troopers utilized an artificial deer as well as hunting area patrols during this operation.
“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers take every report of hunting violations seriously and investigate many reports each year from across the state,” said Alaska Wildlife Troopers Captain Aaron Frenzel, Commander of AWT Southern Detachment. “During last year’s hunting season we heard increased concern from Troopers patrolling in the area and fielded citizen reports specifically for hunters illegally spotlight hunting deer and shooting from the roadway in Southeast. This special 12-day operation is a reflection of us listening to the community and appropriately taking action that puts those that are illegally taking game on notice; we are vigilant.”
While many of the hunters that troopers contacted were following Alaska hunting regulations and statutes, during the enhanced patrol, Alaska Wildlife Troopers performed the following enforcement actions:
Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to remind Alaska hunters that you can never take a big game animal from a roadway or use artificial light to aid in the taking of a big game animal in Alaska.
Alaskans can report suspected fishing and hunting violations to their nearest Alaska State Troopers post or anonymously to Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard1-800-478-3377.